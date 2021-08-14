Welsh rugby results
Saturday, 14 August 2021
WRU Championship Cup
Group 1
Cross Keys 13 - 33 Bargoed
Group 2
Cardiff Met 47 - 22 Beddau
Group 3
Maesteg Quins 32 - 23 Neath
Group 4
Ystalyfera 20 - 24 Narberth
WRU Plate
District A1
Abergavenny 31 - 0 Blaenavon
Brynmawr 19 - 15 Ynysddu
District A2
Caerleon 45 - 29 Croesyceiliog
District A3
Newport HSOB 50 - 18 Pill Harriers
Oakdale 24 - 22 Monmouth
District A4
Risca 21 - 39 Pontypool United
Talywain 28 - 24 Newbridge
District B1
Rhiwbina 0 - 50 St Josephs
St Peters 24 - 17 Llanishen
District B2
Taffs Well 10 - 3 Barry
District C1
Abercwmboi 9 - 15 Aberdare
District C3
Treorchy 27 - 9 Porth Harlequins
District C4
Caerphilly 25 - 15 Nelson
Penallta 42 - 0 Senghenydd
District C5
Bedlinog 17 - 20 Brecon
Dowlais 6 - 5 Builth Wells
District D1
Heol y Cyw 38 - 22 Pencoed
Maesteg Celtic 21 - 27 Aberavon Quins
District D2
Kenfig Hill 23 - 19 Bridgend Athletic
Tondu 24 - 19 Nantyffyllon
District D3
Pyle 26 - 5 Porthcawl
Skewen 48 - 0 Bridgend Sports
District E1
Morriston 20 - 7 Resolven
Seven Sisters 10 - 26 Ystradgynlais
District E2
Dunvant 12 - 13 Bonymaen
District F1
Pontyberem 20 - 0 Brynamman
Tycroes 7 - 24 Ammanford
District F2
Pontarddulais 6 - 47 Llangennech
Yr Hendy 13 - 13 Gorseinon
District F3
Penclawdd 13 - 22 Loughor
Waunarlwydd 27 - 17 Gowerton
District G1
Burry Port 27 - 3 Carmarthen Athletic
Nantgaredig 7 - 34 Kidwelly
District J1
COBRA 8 - 3 Bro Ffestiniog
District J2
Llangefni 7 - 34 Caernarfon
WRU Bowl
District A1
Aberbargoed 14 - 28 New Tredegar
District A2
Abercarn 18 - 19 Llanhilleth
Hafodyrynys 3 - 40 Fleur de Lys
District A4
Usk 18 - 17 Newport Saracens
District A5
Machen 41 - 14 New Panteg
St Julians HSOB 20 - 32 Chepstow
District B1
Caerau Ely 12 - 50 Fairwater
Llandaff 34 - 12 Llandaff North
District B2
Cardiff Quins 13 - 15 St Albans
CR Cymry Caerdydd 13 - 8 Old Illtydians
District B3
Llanharan 26 - 17 Pontyclun
District C1
Penygraig 63 - 0 Treherbert
Tylorstown 35 - 27 Tonyrefail
District C2
Hirwaun 27 - 36 Ynysowen
District D1
Cefn Cribwr 62 - 10 Glyncorrwg
Maesteg 0 - 45 Nantymoel
District D2
Neath Athletic 19 - 27 Tonmawr
District D3
Cwmafan 18 - 49 Baglan
Taibach 0 - 20 Aberavon Green Stars
District E2
Alltwen 30 - 31 Crynant
Glais 6 - 12 Penlan
District F1
Cwmgors 8 - 31 Tumble
District F2
Llandeilo 20 - 0 Penygroes
District G1
St Clears 50 - 0 Tregaron
District G2
New Dock Stars 17 - 40 Furnace United
Trimsaran 46 - 0 Bynea
District J1
Mold 13 - 12 Shotton Steel
District J2
Bangor 23 - 17 Colwyn Bay
Nant Conwy 16 - 15 Abergele
District J3
Welshpool 34 - 15 Newtown
WRU Shield
District A1
Brynithel 41 - 5 Cwmcarn United
District A2
Tredegar 25 - 20 Hollybush
District A3
Girling 17 - 14 Rogerstone
District A4
Forgeside 24 - 19 Beaufort
District B1
Whitchurch 41 - 7 Sully View
District C1
Llandrindod Wells 22 - 17 Tref y Clawdd
District D1
Pontycymmer 24 - 23 Ogmore Vale
District E1
Penybanc 5 - 36 Pontyates
South Gower 52 - 0 Pantyffynnon
District E2
Cwmtwrch 13 - 8 Pontardawe
Rhigos 20 - 0 Cwmgwrach
District J1
Menai Bridge 34-12 Llangefni II
District J2
Ruthin II 41 - 17 Flint
Mold II 10 - 8 Dinbych II