Welsh rugby results

Llandaff v Llandaff North
Llandaff faced Llandaff North in the WRU Bowl competition

Saturday, 14 August 2021

WRU Championship Cup

Group 1

Cross Keys 13 - 33 Bargoed

Group 2

Cardiff Met 47 - 22 Beddau

Group 3

Maesteg Quins 32 - 23 Neath

Group 4

Ystalyfera 20 - 24 Narberth

WRU Plate

District A1

Abergavenny 31 - 0 Blaenavon

Brynmawr 19 - 15 Ynysddu

District A2

Caerleon 45 - 29 Croesyceiliog

District A3

Newport HSOB 50 - 18 Pill Harriers

Oakdale 24 - 22 Monmouth

District A4

Risca 21 - 39 Pontypool United

Talywain 28 - 24 Newbridge

District B1

Rhiwbina 0 - 50 St Josephs

St Peters 24 - 17 Llanishen

District B2

Taffs Well 10 - 3 Barry

District C1

Abercwmboi 9 - 15 Aberdare

District C3

Treorchy 27 - 9 Porth Harlequins

District C4

Caerphilly 25 - 15 Nelson

Penallta 42 - 0 Senghenydd

District C5

Bedlinog 17 - 20 Brecon

Dowlais 6 - 5 Builth Wells

District D1

Heol y Cyw 38 - 22 Pencoed

Maesteg Celtic 21 - 27 Aberavon Quins

District D2

Kenfig Hill 23 - 19 Bridgend Athletic

Tondu 24 - 19 Nantyffyllon

District D3

Pyle 26 - 5 Porthcawl

Skewen 48 - 0 Bridgend Sports

District E1

Morriston 20 - 7 Resolven

Seven Sisters 10 - 26 Ystradgynlais

District E2

Dunvant 12 - 13 Bonymaen

District F1

Pontyberem 20 - 0 Brynamman

Tycroes 7 - 24 Ammanford

District F2

Pontarddulais 6 - 47 Llangennech

Yr Hendy 13 - 13 Gorseinon

District F3

Penclawdd 13 - 22 Loughor

Waunarlwydd 27 - 17 Gowerton

District G1

Burry Port 27 - 3 Carmarthen Athletic

Nantgaredig 7 - 34 Kidwelly

District J1

COBRA 8 - 3 Bro Ffestiniog

District J2

Llangefni 7 - 34 Caernarfon

WRU Bowl

District A1

Aberbargoed 14 - 28 New Tredegar

District A2

Abercarn 18 - 19 Llanhilleth

Hafodyrynys 3 - 40 Fleur de Lys

District A4

Usk 18 - 17 Newport Saracens

District A5

Machen 41 - 14 New Panteg

St Julians HSOB 20 - 32 Chepstow

District B1

Caerau Ely 12 - 50 Fairwater

Llandaff 34 - 12 Llandaff North

District B2

Cardiff Quins 13 - 15 St Albans

CR Cymry Caerdydd 13 - 8 Old Illtydians

District B3

Llanharan 26 - 17 Pontyclun

District C1

Penygraig 63 - 0 Treherbert

Tylorstown 35 - 27 Tonyrefail

District C2

Hirwaun 27 - 36 Ynysowen

District D1

Cefn Cribwr 62 - 10 Glyncorrwg

Maesteg 0 - 45 Nantymoel

District D2

Neath Athletic 19 - 27 Tonmawr

District D3

Cwmafan 18 - 49 Baglan

Taibach 0 - 20 Aberavon Green Stars

District E2

Alltwen 30 - 31 Crynant

Glais 6 - 12 Penlan

District F1

Cwmgors 8 - 31 Tumble

District F2

Llandeilo 20 - 0 Penygroes

District G1

St Clears 50 - 0 Tregaron

District G2

New Dock Stars 17 - 40 Furnace United

Trimsaran 46 - 0 Bynea

District J1

Mold 13 - 12 Shotton Steel

District J2

Bangor 23 - 17 Colwyn Bay

Nant Conwy 16 - 15 Abergele

District J3

Welshpool 34 - 15 Newtown

WRU Shield

District A1

Brynithel 41 - 5 Cwmcarn United

District A2

Tredegar 25 - 20 Hollybush

District A3

Girling 17 - 14 Rogerstone

District A4

Forgeside 24 - 19 Beaufort

District B1

Whitchurch 41 - 7 Sully View

District C1

Llandrindod Wells 22 - 17 Tref y Clawdd

District D1

Pontycymmer 24 - 23 Ogmore Vale

District E1

Penybanc 5 - 36 Pontyates

South Gower 52 - 0 Pantyffynnon

District E2

Cwmtwrch 13 - 8 Pontardawe

Rhigos 20 - 0 Cwmgwrach

District J1

Menai Bridge 34-12 Llangefni II

District J2

Ruthin II 41 - 17 Flint

Mold II 10 - 8 Dinbych II

