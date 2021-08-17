Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Japan's Kanako Kobayashi in action during a 2019 test match against Italy

Exeter Chiefs have signed Japan's Kanako Kobayashi among four new players brought into the club.

The 22-year-old centre is joined by ex-Bristol Bears captain Clara Nielson, 28, scrum-half Brooke Bradley, 22, from Worcester Warriors and full-back Olivia Jones, 24, from Loughborough Lightning.

Last season was Exeter Chiefs women's inaugural year, with the team finishing sixth in the Premier 15s.

Exeter face Bristol away in their first game of the new season on 11 September.

"We've done a huge amount of work in tying down players from last season's squad, but we felt it was just as important to add some real quality and experience as well," said head coach external-link Susie Appleby.

"The four girls we've brought in will really add to our group and help take us to that next level."