Nottingham head coach Craig Hammond will attend coaching sessions with Leicester

Leicester Tigers and Nottingham Rugby have agreed a formal partnership with co-operation on coaching resources and player opportunities.

The two clubs say it is a "unique" performance link-up which builds on existing ties between them.

England's Tom Youngs and former international Dusty Hare are among a list of names to play for both clubs.

Tigers general manager Leigh Jones said there would be a "healthy sharing of knowledge and practices".

He continued: "We will be aligning the rugby programmes of Tigers and Nottingham on and off the field in various ways, including the dual-registration of several players to get valuable game-time in this season's Championship.

"In addition, we're going to welcome (Nottingham head coach) Craig Hammond into the Tigers environment weekly, working in Steve Borthwick's coaching team and as a crucial link for the pathway programmes at both clubs."

Leicester begin the new Premiership season with a home game against Exeter Chiefs on 18 September, with Nottingham due to play their opening Championship fixture against Ampthill on the same day.

Nottingham chief operating officer Steve Smith said they would continue to support young players coming through the performance pathway structure.

He added: "The coaching team are really looking forward to working with the Tigers players on a regular basis and we look forward to many of these players progressing into the Tigers senior squad in years to come."