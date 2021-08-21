Sean Fitzpatrick: Wales must boost regional game to challenge top sides, says All Blacks great

Sean Fitzpatrick joined Scarlets as a non-executive director and global ambassador in July 2020
New Zealand great Sean Fitzpatrick says Wales must build from the bottom up if the national team wants to taste victory over the All Blacks again.

Wales start their autumn series against New Zealand on 30 October in Cardiff, having not beaten them since 1953.

But ex-All Blacks skipper Fitzpatrick believes that a lack of quality at regional level is hurting Wales.

Asked if Wales can beat the All Blacks, he said: "Not at the moment, I don't think so."

After facing New Zealand, Wales play South Africa, Fiji and Australia at the Principality Stadium on consecutive weekends.

Former hooker Fitzpatrick, who won 92 caps, believes Wayne Pivac's Wales side is competitive, but the state of the regional game is preventing the national side reaching its full potential.

The 58-year-old has a greater knowledge of the state of regional rugby in Wales after being appointed to the Scarlets board in July 2020.

"They [Wales] played really well in the Six Nations, were quite outstanding, but I just feel there's coming a time when Wales are going to have to start developing in the regions," Fitzpatrick told BBC Sport Wales.

"That's a concern for me, that there's so much emphasis put on international rugby that the quality of the regional rugby is not as good as it should be.

"You only have to look at the successful teams in the world, they have good domestic competitions.

"You look at the quality of the [English] Premiership this year, how good that was, you look at Aotearoa - the Super Rugby - how good that was. If you don't perform in the clubs, you don't play international rugby.

"That's where we need to get to in Welsh rugby - if you're not playing well for the Scarlets or the Ospreys etc, you don't get picked for Wales. We need our international players playing more club rugby."

South African teams 'add value'

One potential boost for Wales' four regional teams - Scarlets, Ospreys, Dragons and Cardiff - is the Pro14 having rebranded as the new United Rugby Championship.

South Africa's four leading teams - Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls - have joined the competition for 2021-22 and will play alongside the 12 existing sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales in a 16-team league.

The fixture list for the inaugural season has not yet been revealed -but while Fitzpatrick has concerns over potential clashes with the autumn Test series, he welcomes the addition of the four South African heavyweights.

"The four South African teams are clearly the best South African teams, they've come straight out of Super Rugby, but in terms of their time zone, in terms of their travel it makes sense - and it adds value to our competition," he said.

"United Rugby needs to be a good competition and I go back to what I've said about international players... to have a good brand, you need the best players playing that rugby.

"Ultimately, the United Rugby Championship could be the best tournament, because you have such a diverse mix of teams playing in it and very, very good teams that with their international players would be fantastic."

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by SandyFeet12, today at 13:45

    British and Irish league is what’s needed.

    Playing clubs on SA is not going be a long term thing financially.

    The unions of Scotland, Ireland and Wales need to work on plans for a British and Irish league, get a broadcasting deal the English can’t turn down.

  • Comment posted by Waynes World, today at 13:39

    I wish the regional game huge success but personally I'm apathetic. I can appreciate supporting "my local regional side" as a concept; an ideal. In reality I cannot have real interest, because, well, it isn't my local side.

    Fingers crossed for these teams, but it wouldn't occur to me to support Newport / Cardiff / Swansea / Llanelli any more than it would Leicester / Gloucester etc.

  • Comment posted by Toates, today at 13:32

    I think the URC will be poor, adding 2 SA teams didn't work, now why would adding 4 make it work? I think SA rugby will suffer as it's soulless no one cares down there about for example the Stormers playing the Osprey's.

    A British league would bring more interest, get the dragons playing bath, it's easy for traveling fans, with SA still on the red list how is this going to work?

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 13:30

    Privacy is a talented coach, no doubt. However a country needs rugby to be the dominant sport (nz) or have population scale (eng, fra) to create the revenue required to be a sustained member of the elite. Countries outside of that suffer predominantly from the popularity of football.

    Ill divided world, always has been, always will be.

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 13:34

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      Pivac of course....autocorrect phish!

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 13:26

  • Comment posted by gsascot, today at 13:24

    Reference to the Premiership is irrelevant when talking about any other country (at international level) than England - the same problem is developing in Rugby Union as is present in football - money - necessary but not well used - Wales 'problem' is even more serious in Scotland. 'Spectators' who choose to watch remotely (pubs, clubs and home) should be paying a realistic price.

    • Reply posted by Cymraes27, today at 13:30

      Cymraes27 replied:
      So you're saying that because I live in North Wales (technically the Scarlets' region), I should pay more to watch on TV? That's a ludicrous suggestion for a lot of people who want to go watch in the stadiums but the distance is too far so have to watch on TV

  • Comment posted by dirtyflanker, today at 13:21

    Unless it's unified that the national coach is intrinsic with regions then it won't work. It needs a wales style of play and coaching. The 4 regions starting 15 should all be capable of a national spot and that should feed through to younger players and through the pathway. Liam Williams going to scarlets when Halfpenny is already there when a younger player being mentored would of benefited more.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 13:19

    I think UK rugby would be far better served by having two professional divisions from four of the 6N. With promotion and relegation. One match against each team in your division. Alternate H and A each year.
    Less rugby, higher quality. Clear development paths for players.
    The television revenue might allow for three Scottish teams.
    Everyone has a vested interest in getting better to challenge NZ.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 13:21

      ET replied:
      I was correcting UK to WSE and of course, Ireland. Apologies.

  • Comment posted by NearlyDunroving, today at 13:17

    If an alien landed on earth and wanted to understand British rugby, they might ask why Wales, Ireland, Scotland and England play in different divisions/leagues. Why don't we just have a British first division and second division? (Yes, probably naive; the answer is "politics")

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 13:32

      Robert replied:
      But the problem is not with the English Premiership, so why would it change? The rugby last season was great to watch & there is no room for any more clubs - and apart from Worcester, all the current ones are hugely competitive. Most of us viewers just want more of the same. The separation of leagues also gives the European games more interest.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 13:13

    Looking at the Scarlets last season, a lot of the performances from the current internationals, in my opinion, would not warrant a call up if that was what an uncapped player gave. A lot of them were called up based on past reputation. And with an aging core of players not being replaced by suitably high quality players, something needs to change

  • Comment posted by bilko, today at 13:05

    For the rest of us, it’s all pretty demoralising really. Whichever way you turn the future looks All Black.

  • Comment posted by Roy G Biv, today at 13:00

    They're not really 'regions. They're just four former clubs that gerrymandered things with the WRUin so they got all the money from 2004 onwards. (Yes, I know the 'Ospreys' are meant to be Swansea and Neath, but they're just Swansea really.)

    Rest of the game has been left to wither on the vine. The 'regions' play in a ringfenced setup with no penalty for failure - and fail they have. Repeatedly.

    • Reply posted by truthteller999, today at 13:12

      truthteller999 replied:
      there was no perfect way to do it....we couldnt afford 9 pro clubs we had to reduce to 4.well 5 at first they went bust down to 4....so after nearly 20 yrs isnt it time to move on and just make the best fo what we have? the old clubs are still there they feed the 4 regions , the academies are in place as are the stadiums and training facilities. we just need to be more positive+improve them

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 12:54

    It’s experienced, great players like this we should be listening to.

