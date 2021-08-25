WRU board member Ieuan Evans played seven Tests for the British and Irish Lions and scored 33 tries in 72 internationals for Wales

Former British and Irish Lions wing Ieuan Evans insists the touring side must continue in the congested international calendar.

Warren Gatland's side lost 2-1 to South Africa in a Covid-19 dominated series with the next tour scheduled in Australia in 2025.

Evans and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips sit on the Lions board.

"It's a unique concept and that's why people love it so much," said Evans.

The former Wales captain was part of the Lions series winning sides in Australia in 1989 and South Africa eight years later and also played in three Tests against New Zealand in 1993.

"It has a special place in my heart and it still seems to be a special place in current players' hearts and the supporters who want to go out there and watch the games," said Evans.

"Without a shadow of a doubt it should continue. It is about ensuring the Lions continues to be relevant to the next generations because we are purely just holding onto it as a snapshot and need to leave it in the best possible state."

Evans was part of the board who decided this summer's tour should go ahead in South Africa despite the games being played behind closed doors with no fans because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Lions won the first Test, but Springboks secured victory in the following two games.

"My reflections firstly is one of gratitude towards the players and levels of their performance," added Evans.

"That was an unbelievable task and unbelievable achievement. It is also wrapped up in disappointment because it was a series we could have won, possibly should have won, but that's the nature of Lions tours.

British and Irish Lions 2021 captain Alun Wyn Jones speaking to his squad after the series defeat to South Africa.

"You have a window of four years and you have to wait a further four years to do anything about it, which is in Australia where we will be going to try and win."

The 57-year-old secured a place on the Lions committee after becoming joining the WRU board 2020.

Evans defeated previous incumbent Gareth Davies and Nigel Davies to become a National Council member in September 2020 before losing out to Rob Butcher for the chairman role.

Butcher was installed for one year rather than the traditional three-year term and the chairman post will be revisited in October 2021 at the annual general meeting.

Evans says he has enjoyed the new "challenging" off the field roles.

"It is about feeling that obligation and sense of duty to involve and immerse myself," said Evans.

"It (rugby) has given me so much in terms of the moments that I treasure.

"That is going back to playing in front of five people and a dog for my school side down in Johnstown field in Carmarthen, all the way to playing at the national stadium for Wales or in Eden Park for the Lions.

"It gives you so much and we need to make sure that carries on. The game is very much in the DNA of Wales, but what defines us is our ability to work together.

"I put my name forward to get elected and it's about rolling your sleeves up. It does make you think, when you start you have a perception of the work that goes on and it is so much more in-depth.

"The staff (WRU) throughout this Covid crisis have put in significant hours and they have a passion and commitment that needs mentioning.

"The clubs and volunteers deserve a special mention as well and you want to feel a part of it. As a nation what defines us is the culture we have created here and our ability to work alongside each other.

"In terms of the last two years it has been abnormal in many regards, but it is also becoming more normal. It has struck home what goes into this.

"It's a challenging game to play, but it's also a challenging game to operate and run with the significant time and effort that needs to go into it."