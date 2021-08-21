Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hooker Malcomb Marx scored the Springboks' second try

Rugby Championship: Argentina v South Africa Argentina: (3) 10 Tries: Matera; Pens: Miotti; Cons: Sanchez South Africa: (15) 29 Tries: Mapimpi, Marx; Pens: Pollard 5; Cons: Pollard 2

Second-half tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Malcolm Marx helped South Africa to a 29-10 victory over an ill-disciplined Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Fly-half Handre Pollard kicked 19 points as the Springboks dominated in Gqeberha, Mapimpi going over after Willie le Roux's pinpoint pass.

Hooker Marx dotted down less than 10 minutes later but they failed to score more to get the bonus point.

Pablo Matera scored the Pumas' only try in added time in a scrappy finish.

Argentina saw forwards Rodrigo Bruni and Tomas Lavanini shown yellow cards and conceded 13 penalties in the first half alone.

The match was staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha - formerly known as Port Elizabeth - because of the coronavirus situation in Argentina.

The win sees South Africa take a four-point lead over New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

South Africa and Argentina had been due to share a chartered flight to Australia on Sunday but tournament organisers are unsure when and where the tournament will continue amid uncertainty around Covid-19 travel restrictions.

New Zealand has imposed a snap lockdown and the All Blacks have withdrawn from next Saturday's Bledisloe Cup match with Australia, as well as cancelling two home Rugby Championship meetings with South Africa.

Line-ups

Argentina: Mallia; Mendy, Chocobares, De la Fuente, Carreras; Miotti, Bertranou; Tetaz Chaparro, Montoya, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Matera, Petti, Bruni

Replacements: Bosch, Gigena, Medrano, Kremer, Gonzalez, Ezcurra, Sanchez, Cinti

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Nyakane, Marx, T du Toit, Orie, De Jager, Kolisi, Mostert, Wiese

Replacements: Mbonambi, Kitshoff, Malherbe, Van Rensburg, Smith, Du Preez, Hendrikse, Willemse