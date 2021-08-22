Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Barbarian Women was formed in 2017

Barbarian Women are set to play South Africa at Twickenham in a double-header with the men on 27 November.

It will be the first time the Barbarian's men and women's teams have played on the same day.

The women will take on the Springboks after the men compete against Samoa with both teams playing for the Killik Cup.

The women's team last played in November 2019 where they defeated Wales 29-15 at the Principality Stadium.

"We are proud to support women's rugby globally with the formation of the women's side in 2017 and lead the way in encouraging world-famous sides to create similar opportunities for the women's game," said President of Barbarian FC John Spencer.

"Hosting a men's and women's side back-to-back at Twickenham is another significant step forward and we are looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of our rugby family back to HQ on Saturday 27 November."

And South Africa's Women's High Performance Manager, Lynne Cantwell, added: "We are honoured to be playing the Barbarians as part of our preparations for the Rugby World Cup in 2022. It is one of the most famous and storied clubs in the world and we are hugely proud to be part of that history."

The Rugby World Cup is schedule to be hosted in New Zealand in October and November 2022.