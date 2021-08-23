Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tim Swinson came out of retirement to sign for Saracens last year

Tim Swinson has signed a one-year contract extension with Saracens to stay to the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 34-year-old came out of retirement last year and helped Saracens secure promotion back to the Premiership.

The second-rower, who was capped 38 times by Scotland, made 10 appearances for Sarries in the Championship.

"I am really happy to stay here for another year and am looking forward to being part of the squad back in the Premiership," he told the club website. external-link

Swinson previously played for Newcastle Falcons and Glasgow Warriors, winning the Pro12 title with the latter, and initially announced his retirement in May 2020.

"Tim is an outstanding professional and is highly respected by everyone at the club," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

"He has made a huge impact on and off the field since his arrival and we are thrilled he has extended his stay with us for another season."