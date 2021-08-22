Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The Kingspan Stadium was closed to supporters for most of last season

Up to 10,000 home supporters will be able to attend Ulster's pre-season friendly against Saracens at the Kingspan Stadium on 3 September.

It will be the biggest crowd permitted at the 18,000-capacity venue since the province's win over the Cheetahs in February 2020, a month before the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Attendance at the game is reserved for 2021-22 Ulster season ticket holders.

Ulster Rugby said there will be no enforced social distancing outdoors.

Supporters will be able to sit in their own seat or stand on their allocated terrace, while a section of the family stand will be held for those who would prefer to sit in a socially-distanced area.

In a statement, Ulster Rugby said face coverings must be worn when moving around the stadium and in any indoor areas, with each terrace operating to 30% of normal capacity to provide some social distancing in busy areas.

Most of Ulster's home matches last season were played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

However, larger crowds are beginning to attend sporting events in Northern Ireland, with 13,000 at the Super Cup at Windsor Park and 8,000 watching Michael Conlan beat TJ Doheny at Feile an Phobail.

After the Belfast friendly against Saracens, Ulster will travel to England to play the five-time Premiership and three-time Champions Cup winners another friendly six days later.