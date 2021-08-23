Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Jones made his Cardiff regional debut in 2011 against Ospreys

Dragons have signed scrum-half Lewis Jones on a short-term loan deal from Cardiff Rugby for the start of the 2021-22 season.

The 28-year-old has made more than a century of appearances for the Arms Park team.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan said: "He brings a wealth of experience to the group and we look forward to working with him.

"It's a great opportunity for Lewis, we would like to thank Cardiff for their support."

Dragons have not specified the length of the loan deal for Jones.