Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Lewis (right) has had two previous spells with the Scarlets, with the academy and senior team, where he spent four years as head analyst

Scarlets have attracted a key man from Eddie Jones' England staff back to the region.

Joe Lewis has been named as head of technical performance after spending four years as head analyst for the England national side.

"Bringing Joe back from the RFU is a big coup for us," said head coach Dwayne Peel.

"He has been working with Eddie Jones for the last four years and brings a lot of experience from that role."

Lewis has worked in Australian Super Rugby, in New Zealand with Taranaki Rugby Union and at the Football Association with the England women's football team.

He has also worked with Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) as an analyst with the U18s, U20s and women's teams.

"It's fantastic to be back at the Scarlets, a place I consider my spiritual home," said Lewis.

"I'm thankful to the RFU and especially Eddie for giving me the opportunity to be part of his team and learn and improve my capabilities to work at the highest level.

"I'm also thankful for the opportunity of this exciting new role Dwayne has empowered me to do."