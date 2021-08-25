Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ryan Bower made over 100 appearances during a six-year spell with Worcester Warriors before joining Leicester Tigers last year

Premiership club London Irish have signed props Ryan Bower and Jamie Dever on short-term contracts.

Bower, 30, joins the Exiles following stints with Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors.

Dever, 28, has played for Houston Sabercats, San Diego Legion and Old Glory DC in Major Rugby League.