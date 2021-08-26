Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Shaunagh Brown, who joined Harlequins in 2016, was named as player of the match in last season's Premier 15s final triumph over Saracens

England international Shaunagh Brown has signed a new contract with Premier 15s champions Harlequins.

The 31-year-old prop scored nine tries last season as Quins won the title for the first time, beating Saracens 25-17 in the final.

Brown has won 24 caps since her England debut in 2017, and helped the Red Roses clinch a third straight Six Nations triumph in April.

"It has felt like home since I arrived," she told the club website. external-link

"I love being part of a club that has such high ambitions for the women's game.

"The support I'm given off pitch to grow as an individual is second to none and I'm proud to be part of a club with a growth mindset, always pushing boundaries."

The south-west London club have not disclosed the length of Brown's new deal at The Twickenham Stoop.

Quins start the defence of their Premier 15s title at home against Loughborough Lightning on Sunday, 5 September.