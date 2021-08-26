Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marco Mama captained the Warriors in his 50th appearance for the club

Former Worcester Warriors back row Marco Mama has announced his retirement from rugby union.

The 30-year-old joined the Premiership club in January 2016 after a spell on loan during the previous season.

He played 70 games, scoring eight tries, but suffered a severe dead leg in 2019 and needed four operations.

"There comes a point where the reward from the game is diminished and the risks are more apparent," Mama said in a post on Instagram.

"One thing I do know about rugby is you are either in it or not. So now is the time to step away and enjoy everything life has to offer outside of the game."

Mama was among 20 players to leave Sixways at the end of last season, during which he played six Premiership games and one in the Challenge Cup.