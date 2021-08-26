Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Broadley (right) was employed by the Welsh Rugby Union for eight and a half years, rising to become head of team communications

Worcester Warriors have appointed Wales head of team communications Luke Broadley as part of their backroom team under head coach Jonathan Thomas.

Broadley, who worked as communications manager for the British & Irish Lions this summer in South Africa, will take up the role of team manager at Sixways.

He succeeds Mark Hewitt, who stepped down at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Thomas and director of rugby Alan Solomons remain in charge of team selection at the Premiership club.

"Luke's appointment as team manager is huge one for us," said 67-times capped former Wales forward Thomas.

"One of the huge things we are driving is the Warriors family. It's not just a place of work for players. We want the players to truly feel that they belong here and their families are happy.

"If people feel that they belong and they are happy they are going to give more on the field.

"From the conversations I have had with people about Luke he has always gone above and beyond in his role."

Broadley added: "Speaking with both Alan Solomons and Jonathan Thomas their enthusiasm and passion is infectious.

"I know the squad and management have put a lot of hard work in already ahead of the new season."

His appointment allows Mike Hall, who filled the role as interim team manager last season, to return to his main job as Three Pears Warriors Academy manager.

Broadley's arrival follows the arrival of Simon Norris from Bristol Bears as the club's first recruitment analyst.

Warriors, who finished bottom last season, are scheduled to start the new Premiership campaign with a home game against London Irish on 18 September.