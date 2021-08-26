Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Evans spent a loan spell with Hartpury College during his time with Gloucester

Leicester Tigers have signed back-row forward Gareth Evans on a short-term contract from Ospreys.

The 29-year-old joined Ospreys ahead of the 2019-20 Pro14 season.

Evans started his professional career Gloucester Rugby in 2011 and was a member of the squad which won the European Challenge Cup in 2015.

"It's an incredible opportunity for me to join a club with a history like Leicester Tigers, I'm very excited," Evans said.

"I am really looking forward to getting stuck in and hoping to contribute as much as I can."

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: "Gareth is a hard-working forward, who is keen to be a part of what we are building at Leicester Tigers and committed to contributing to that.

"He is an experienced player, who will add vital depth to our back row stocks ahead of the new season."