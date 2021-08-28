Welsh rugby results
Welsh Rugby
Friday, August 27
WRU Plate
District J2
Llangefni 29 - 7 Pwllheli
Saturday, 28 August
WRU Championship Cup
Group 3
Tata Steel 17 - 27 Maesteg Quins
Group 4
Trebanos 35 - 3 Ystalyfera
WRU Plate
District A1
Ynysddu 25 - 22 Blaenavon
District A3
Monmouth 23 - 37 Pill Harriers
Newport HSOB 33 - 15 Oakdale
District B1
Llanishen 31 - 38 St Josephs
St Peters 21 - 24 Rumney
District B2
Taffs Well 6 - 17 Dinas Powis
District C1
Treharris 20 - 10 Aberdare
District C2
Rhydyfelin 66 - 3 Llantrisant
District D1
Heol y Cyw 24 - 19 Maesteg Celtic
District E2
Birchgrove 16 - 18 Bonymaen
District F2
Pontarddulais 5 - 40 Gorseinon
District J1
Bala 37 - 0 Bro Ffestiniog - match abandoned - injury.
District J2
Bethesda 15 - 3 Caernarfon
District J3
Ruthin 5 - 7 Nant Conwy
WRU Bowl
District A2
Fleur de Lys 15 - 36 Llanhilleth
Hafodyrynys 0 - 27 Abertillery BG
District A3
Tredegar Ironsides 21 - 42 RTB Ebbw Vale
District B1
Llandaff 29 - 32 Canton
District B2
St Albans 19 - 13 Old Illtydians - match abandoned - injury.
District D1
Bryncethin 88 - 0 Maesteg
District D3
Aberavon Green Stars 24 - 12 Baglan
Cwmafan 15 - 24 Taibach - match abandoned - injury.
District G1
Aberaeron 20 - 23 Lampeter Town
St Clears 12 - 0 Laugharne
Tregaron 33 - 22 Llanybydder
District J1
Mold 12 - 20 Rhyl & District
District J2
Abergele 29 - 22 Bangor
WRU Shield
District A3
Rogerstone 32 - 7 Malpas
District A4
Beaufort 62 - 5 Old Tyleryan
West Mon 9 - 15 Abersychan
District C1
Llandrindod Wells 5 - 52 Ferndale
District D1
Brackla 34 - 21 Ogmore Vale
Pontycymmer 0 - 51 Tonna
District E2
Cwmgwrach 18 - 18 Cwmtwrch
District J1
Holyhead 43 - 5 Llangefni II