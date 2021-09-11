Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vicky Fleetwood scored for Saracens on her 50th appearance for the club

A comeback from Bristol Bears helped them earn a 24-17 win at West Country rivals Gloucester-Hartpury.

The visitors were 10-0 down at half-time but made it two wins from two at the start of their Premier 15s campaign.

"It was such a tight game. I'm under no illusions it could have gone either way," said Bears coach Dave Ward.

"I'm just so happy and proud for the girls that we came out on the right side of it."

The game was tied at 17-17 when Rownita Marston scored a late try to add to two from Phoebe Murray and one from Hannah West and secure the win.

Elsewhere, Saracens ran in 13 tries - including one for Vicky Fleetwood on her 50th appearance for the club - as they thrashed Durham Sharks 75-5, while Harlequins won 66-31 at Worcester Warriors.