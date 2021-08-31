Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland begin the autumn Test series against Tonga on 30 October, with matches against Australia, South Africa and Japan

Alan-Basson Zondagh has joined Gregor Townsend's Scotland coaching team, focusing on attack.

The 35-year-old South African replaces Mike Blair, who took over as Edinburgh head coach in July.

Zondagh joins from Toulouse following their European and French Championship double-winning season.

"I am looking forward to adding value to the group and the positive rugby the team play," he said.

"I know rugby at that level comes with high pressure, but that is why we coach because we enjoy the pressure and enjoy winning.

"I'll be moving my family to Scotland. I think it is important to know the people, the history, understand how people and the players think, feel the energy, making connections which get results and build relationship with everyone in the organisation."

Zondagh, who coached at Sharks in his homeland, will also be available as a skills resource coach for Edinburgh and Glasgow and will work with players at academy level.