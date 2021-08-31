Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jodie Rettie has won 18 caps for Scotland

Scotland internationals Jodie Rettie and Coreen Grant have signed new deals with Premier 15 champions Saracens.

Props Kelsey Clifford and Jeanina Vinueza Loyola have also agreed new contracts to stay with the club through the 2021/22 season.

Sarries have also agreed a deal with USA scrum-half Carly Waters.

Rettie, 31, can play as a hooker or across the back row and has made 24 appearances for Saracens since she joined in 2018.

Outside centre Grant, 23, signed for the team last year.

"I wouldn't want to be or play anywhere else. I'm very excited for what this season has in store for us," said external-link Rettie.

Front-rower Clifford, who has captained England U18s, has made 16 appearances since joining Saracens in 2019.

Spain international Vinueza Loyola similarly joined the team in the last couple of years and played in the 2017 World Cup.

Waters has played for teams in Colorado and New York, and made her international debut for the USA against New Zealand in 2019.