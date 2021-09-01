Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cory Hill scored four tries for Wales after making his debut against Australia in 2016

Japanese top-flight club Yokohama Canon Eagles have confirmed the signing of Wales second-row Cory Hill.

Hill officially left Cardiff in July 2021 after the lock informed the region he wanted to pursue an opportunity overseas.

The 29-year-old's move to a team outside Wales renders him ineligible to play for Wayne Pivac's side under the nation's 60-cap rule.

Hill has 32 caps and re-joined Cardiff from Dragons for the 2020-21 season.

His career started at Cardiff Blues, playing for Moseley briefly in 2013 before joining Dragons for seven years.

He played for Wales in Japan during the 2019 World Cup and says he is looking forward to a return.

"I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Yokohama Canon Eagles," said Hill.

"It has always been a dream to play in Japan and even more so after having a little taste of the Japanese culture during the World Cup in 2019.

"I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in with my new team-mates and coaches and hopefully adding as much value as I can to this great club."