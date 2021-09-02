Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chloe Rollie is the fifth new player to move to Exeter this summer

Exeter have signed Scotland full-back Chloe Rollie.

The 26-year-old joins from Premier 15s champions Harlequins and started last season's final as Quins beat Saracens 25-17 at Kingsholm.

Rollie has won 40 caps for Scotland and spent two years at French side Lille Metropole before joining Harlequins ahead of the start of last season.

"She is an exceptionally good and experienced player," Exeter head coach Susie Appleby told the club website.

"Not only is she a gifted ball player, but she's quick and she comes with experience of playing, not just in the Premier 15s, but at international level as well.

"We believe she will really add to the squad, not just in terms of what she offers in attack, but also in defence and with her leadership qualities."