Jordan Olowofela came through Leicester's youth set-up with his twin brother Ryan, who has played for Northampton Saints and England Sevens

Dragons have signed wing Jordan Olowofela on loan from Leicester Tigers for the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old spent the summer on loan from Leicester at Australian team Western Force.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan thanked Leicester for the loan and described Olowofela as "a different option for us in the back three".

"It's a great opportunity for me to develop my game further and I can't wait to get started," said Olowofela.