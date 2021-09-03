Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

A number of England players have already trained in Jersey with the British Lions

England will hold a training camp in Jersey ahead of this year's autumn internationals.

Eddies Jones' side will be in Jersey from 25-29 October - they host Tonga on 6 November at Twickenham before taking on Australia and world champions South Africa on subsequent weekends.

The British and Irish Lions used the island as their base ahead of their tour to South Africa this summer.

Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers have both used the island this pre-season.

England will train at Championship side Jersey Reds' ground at St Peter and use a newly-built health club next door.

The self-governing Crown Dependency has relaxed almost all its Covid-19 precautions, although people coming to the island are still required to take a PCR test on arrival or show a negative PCR test result taken up to 72 hours before landing.

Lions players returned to Jersey last month following the South Africa tour after being given special dispensation allowing them not to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel as they would have had to do had they returned to the UK mainland.