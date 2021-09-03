Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Caleb Montgomery moved to Worcester from Ulster in 2019

Cornish Pirates have signed Worcester forward Caleb Montgomery on loan.

The 26-year-old back-row has played five times for the Warriors.

He is the latest link between the clubs after Pirates' coach Chris Morgan took a job at the Warriors last month and prop Jay Tyack moved to Sixways in May.

"Because of Covid-19 there has been no Premiership Rugby Cup or Shield over the last 18 months and this gives Caleb to get some valuable game time," said Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"We are grateful to Pirates for giving Caleb this opportunity. They are a well-coached side, we have an excellent relationship with them and the Championship is a tough league for a forward."