Newport RFC have beaten South Africa (1912 and 1969), Australia (1957) and New Zealand (1963) at Rodney Parade

Newport RFC are in talks about moving some of their games from Rodney Parade, their home for more than 140 years.

The original tenants of Rodney Parade share the ground with United Rugby Championship side Dragons and League Two football club Newport County.

Talks are under way that would see Newport RFC play their games at both Rodney Parade and Spytty Park in Newport's International Sports Village.

Rodney Parade has been the Black and Ambers' home ground since 1879.

Newport RFC sold Rodney Parade to the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in 2017 when the governing body took over Dragons.

Financial and logistical issues revolving around three sides sharing the same venue have proven problematic for nearly a decade, with the Black and Ambers instigating the move that would see them share Rodney Parade but also play games at Spytty Park, Newport County's current training base.

The move would protect the new £1m hybrid playing surface at Rodney Parade, while also allowing Newport RFC more of a say on when they play their home games and being more cost effective.

The cost to Newport RFC of hosting games at Rodney Parade has risen to £2,500 from £700 as the club finally prepare to return to Premiership action after being inactive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dragons chairman David Buttress has previously questioned whether Newport RFC could afford to remain in their ancestral home.

"We are not asking for profit, they will have to cover the cost," he told the South Wales Argus. "If they genuinely can't cover the cost, then I would say to their fans and committee that they really need to think long-term about what the right sort of venue is for them."

Newport RFC are often restricted in when they can play their home games, with Newport County - who moved into Rodney Parade from Spytty Park in 2012 - having primacy of tenancy at Rodney Parade, a requirement of the English Football League (EFL).

That means the Exiles get first rights on match days.

Newport RFC often need to switch fixtures to accommodate the Dragons, while three teams sharing one venue has led to drainage issues with the Rodney Parade playing surface.

Both Dragons and County had to move fixtures to Cardiff last season as essential work, delayed by coronavirus, was needed on the pitch.

Newport RFC confirmed in a statement on their website that talks are ongoing about a potential move.

"Newport RFC are aware of speculation in the press and on social media regarding playing matches away from Rodney Parade," they wrote.

"Negotiations are still ongoing and when there is some firm news to communicate, the club will do that via its own official website and social media."

Newport RFC will play 11 home games in the upcoming Welsh Premiership season

While the potential move would on paper benefit all three clubs, Newport County boss Michael Flynn told BBC Sport Wales he has reservations because of his concern that his team would have a rugby side playing matches on their training pitch.

The Spytty Park facility is run by Newport Live, a charitable trust which provides sporting, leisure and cultural activities in the city.

"We're having to train on a local team's pitch because our usual providers keep messing us around and treating us like a second-rate partner," Flynn said.

"There's a lot of things I'm hearing behind the scenes with our usual providers, that there's going to be a rugby team playing on there as well which again just goes to show that they've got absolutely no thought or concern about whether they have a relationship with us or not.

"To not even have dialogue with us is an absolute disgrace. Let's not forget that we were their only source of income during the Covid-19 period as well. It's a big, big slap in the face."

In a statement, Newport Live told BBC Sport Wales: "Newport Stadium/Spytty Park is used by various different regional, national and International sporting bodies, organisations and groups.

"We are continually working with all of our partners including Newport County AFC to ensure we can support them, which includes access to our pitches and facilities."