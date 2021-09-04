Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins returned from injury as Cardiff lost 45-33 at Harlequins

There were mixed fortunes for Wales' regions as their pre-season programmes began in high-scoring encounters.

Ospreys won 49-24 at Hartpury University while Dwayne Peel saw Scarlets comfortably beat Nottingham 55-21 in his first game in charge.

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins continued his recovery from long-term injury with almost an hour of action in Cardiff's 45-33 loss at Harlequins.

There was also defeat for Dragons, who were beaten 35-28 at Leicester.

The four Welsh teams are preparing for the start of the inaugural United Rugby Championship, which kicks off on Friday, 24 September as South Africa's four leading teams join a competition that also includes teams from Ireland, Scotland and Italy.