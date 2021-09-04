Welsh rugby: Cup, Plate, Bowl and Shield results

Welsh rugby

Welsh rugby results, 3-4 September, 2021

WRU Championship Cup

Group 1

Bargoed 35 - 7 Cross Keys

Group 2

Beddau 0 - 20 Cardiff Met

Group 3

Neath 13 - 16 Maesteg Quins

Group 4

Narberth 70 - 19 Ystalyfera

WRU Plate

District A1

Abergavenny 15 - 13 Brynmawr

Blackwood 15 - 23 Ynysddu

District A2

Caerleon 7 - 46 Cwmbran

District A3

Monmouth 13 - 17 Oakdale

Pill Harriers 7 - 29 Newport HSOB

District A4

Pontypool United 64 - 7 Risca

District B1

Rhiwbina 26 - 19 St Peters

District B2

Barry 32 - 7 Taffs Well

Cowbridge 30 - 17 Dinas Powys

District C1

Abercynon 41 - 24 Treharris

District C2

Gilfach Goch 3 - 22 Rhydyfelin

Llantrisant 5 - 45 Ynysybwl

District C3

Porth Harlequins 29 - 39 Treorchy

Cilfynydd 27 Cambrian Welfare 22

District C4

Senghenydd 16 Penallta 10

Nelson 6 - 11 Caerphilly

District C5

Brecon 15 - 0 Bedlinog - match abandoned - injury.

Builth Wells 22 - 26 Dowlais

District D1

Pencoed 11 - 28 Heol y Cyw

District D2

Bridgend Athletic 12 - 16 Kenfig Hill

Nantyffyllon 27 - 10 Tondu

District D3

Bridgend Sports 22 - 13 Skewen

Porthcawl 22 - 34 Pyle

District E1

Morriston 48 - 25 Seven Sisters

Mumbles 5 - 0 Ystradgynlais - match abandoned - injury.

District E2

Birchgrove 27 - 34 Glynneath

Bonymaen 27 - 26 Dunvant

District F1

Ammanford 41 - 7 Tycroes

District F2

Gorseinon 22 - 30 Yr Hendy

Llangennech 56 - 14 Pontarddulais

District F3

Gowerton 17 - 8 Waunarlwydd

Loughor 10 - 24 Penclawdd

District G1

Carmarthen Athletic 0 - 20 Felinfoel

District H1

Fishguard & Goodwick 31 - 10 Tenby United

Milford Haven 27 - 14 Pembroke

District J1

Bro Ffestiniog 12 - 29 COBRA

District J2

Bethesda 33 - 26 Pwllheli

Caernarfon 14 - 29 Llangefni

District J3

Dinbych 10 - 48 Ruthin

Llandudno 18 - 22 Nant Conwy

WRU Bowl

District A1

Abertysswg 66 - 7 Blackwood Stars

District A2

Abertillery BG 36 - 11 Fleur de Lys

Hafodyrynys 10 - 36 Abercarn

District A3

Blaina 27 - 19 Garndiffaith

District B1

Llandaff North 14 - 33 Canton

District B2

CR Cymry Caerdydd 29 - 34 Cardiff Quins

Llantwit Major 25 - 35 St Albans

District B3

Penarth 19 - 21 Pontyclun

District C1

Tylorstown 26 - 7 Penygraig

Wattstown 31 - 0 Treherbert

District C2

Deri 10 - 45 Ynysowen

District D1

Bryncethin 20 - 11 Nantymoel

Cefn Cribwr 28 - 19 Maesteg

District D2

Briton Ferry 19 - 25 Bryncoch

Neath Athletic 27 - 24 Pontrhydyfen

District D3

Aberavon Green Stars 84 - 3 Taibach

District E1

Swansea Uplands 22 - 17 Vardre

District F1

Amman United 36 - 30 Cwmgors

Betws 12 - 41 Tumble

District F2

Llandeilo 63 - 7 Penygroes

Llandybie 28 - 22 Llangadog

District G1

Llanybydder 8 - 21 Aberaeron

District G2

Bynea 0 - 39 Trimsaran

District H1

Haverfordwest 38 - 14 Cardigan

Llangwm 28 - 58 Neyland

Pembroke Dock Quins 12 - 7 St Davids

District J1

Wrexham 60 - 7 Rhyl & District

District J3

Llanidloes 15 - 21 Machynlleth

Newtown 48 - 14 Welshpool

WRU Shield

District A1

Pontllanfraith 32 - 36 Crumlin

District A2

Hollybush 5 - 12 Tredegar

District A4

Abersychan 12 - 25 Old Tyleryan

Forgeside 18 - 3 West Mon

District B1

Cardiff Internationals 8 - 15 Whitchurch

Cardiff Saracens 23 - 5 Sully View

District C1

Ferndale 31 - 0 Tref y Clawdd

District D1

Brackla 14 - 38 Tonna

Ogmore Vale 9 - 3 Pontycymmer

District E1

Fall Bay 30 - 10 Pontyates

District E2

Cwmgwrach 33 - 24 Rhigos

Pontardawe 34 - 19 Cwmtwrch

District J1

Llangefni II 30 - 50 Menai Bridge

District J2

Mold II 7 - 19 Ruthin II

