Welsh rugby: Cup, Plate, Bowl and Shield results
Welsh rugby results, 3-4 September, 2021
WRU Championship Cup
Group 1
Bargoed 35 - 7 Cross Keys
Group 2
Beddau 0 - 20 Cardiff Met
Group 3
Neath 13 - 16 Maesteg Quins
Group 4
Narberth 70 - 19 Ystalyfera
WRU Plate
District A1
Abergavenny 15 - 13 Brynmawr
Blackwood 15 - 23 Ynysddu
District A2
Caerleon 7 - 46 Cwmbran
District A3
Monmouth 13 - 17 Oakdale
Pill Harriers 7 - 29 Newport HSOB
District A4
Pontypool United 64 - 7 Risca
District B1
Rhiwbina 26 - 19 St Peters
District B2
Barry 32 - 7 Taffs Well
Cowbridge 30 - 17 Dinas Powys
District C1
Abercynon 41 - 24 Treharris
District C2
Gilfach Goch 3 - 22 Rhydyfelin
Llantrisant 5 - 45 Ynysybwl
District C3
Porth Harlequins 29 - 39 Treorchy
Cilfynydd 27 Cambrian Welfare 22
District C4
Senghenydd 16 Penallta 10
Nelson 6 - 11 Caerphilly
District C5
Brecon 15 - 0 Bedlinog - match abandoned - injury.
Builth Wells 22 - 26 Dowlais
District D1
Pencoed 11 - 28 Heol y Cyw
District D2
Bridgend Athletic 12 - 16 Kenfig Hill
Nantyffyllon 27 - 10 Tondu
District D3
Bridgend Sports 22 - 13 Skewen
Porthcawl 22 - 34 Pyle
District E1
Morriston 48 - 25 Seven Sisters
Mumbles 5 - 0 Ystradgynlais - match abandoned - injury.
District E2
Birchgrove 27 - 34 Glynneath
Bonymaen 27 - 26 Dunvant
District F1
Ammanford 41 - 7 Tycroes
District F2
Gorseinon 22 - 30 Yr Hendy
Llangennech 56 - 14 Pontarddulais
District F3
Gowerton 17 - 8 Waunarlwydd
Loughor 10 - 24 Penclawdd
District G1
Carmarthen Athletic 0 - 20 Felinfoel
District H1
Fishguard & Goodwick 31 - 10 Tenby United
Milford Haven 27 - 14 Pembroke
District J1
Bro Ffestiniog 12 - 29 COBRA
District J2
Bethesda 33 - 26 Pwllheli
Caernarfon 14 - 29 Llangefni
District J3
Dinbych 10 - 48 Ruthin
Llandudno 18 - 22 Nant Conwy
WRU Bowl
District A1
Abertysswg 66 - 7 Blackwood Stars
District A2
Abertillery BG 36 - 11 Fleur de Lys
Hafodyrynys 10 - 36 Abercarn
District A3
Blaina 27 - 19 Garndiffaith
District B1
Llandaff North 14 - 33 Canton
District B2
CR Cymry Caerdydd 29 - 34 Cardiff Quins
Llantwit Major 25 - 35 St Albans
District B3
Penarth 19 - 21 Pontyclun
District C1
Tylorstown 26 - 7 Penygraig
Wattstown 31 - 0 Treherbert
District C2
Deri 10 - 45 Ynysowen
District D1
Bryncethin 20 - 11 Nantymoel
Cefn Cribwr 28 - 19 Maesteg
District D2
Briton Ferry 19 - 25 Bryncoch
Neath Athletic 27 - 24 Pontrhydyfen
District D3
Aberavon Green Stars 84 - 3 Taibach
District E1
Swansea Uplands 22 - 17 Vardre
District F1
Amman United 36 - 30 Cwmgors
Betws 12 - 41 Tumble
District F2
Llandeilo 63 - 7 Penygroes
Llandybie 28 - 22 Llangadog
District G1
Llanybydder 8 - 21 Aberaeron
District G2
Bynea 0 - 39 Trimsaran
District H1
Haverfordwest 38 - 14 Cardigan
Llangwm 28 - 58 Neyland
Pembroke Dock Quins 12 - 7 St Davids
District J1
Wrexham 60 - 7 Rhyl & District
District J3
Llanidloes 15 - 21 Machynlleth
Newtown 48 - 14 Welshpool
WRU Shield
District A1
Pontllanfraith 32 - 36 Crumlin
District A2
Hollybush 5 - 12 Tredegar
District A4
Abersychan 12 - 25 Old Tyleryan
Forgeside 18 - 3 West Mon
District B1
Cardiff Internationals 8 - 15 Whitchurch
Cardiff Saracens 23 - 5 Sully View
District C1
Ferndale 31 - 0 Tref y Clawdd
District D1
Brackla 14 - 38 Tonna
Ogmore Vale 9 - 3 Pontycymmer
District E1
Fall Bay 30 - 10 Pontyates
District E2
Cwmgwrach 33 - 24 Rhigos
Pontardawe 34 - 19 Cwmtwrch
District J1
Llangefni II 30 - 50 Menai Bridge
District J2
Mold II 7 - 19 Ruthin II