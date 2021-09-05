Dave Hyde: Henley second-row forward dies after match
National League 2 South rugby club Henley are mourning the death of first-team player Dave Hyde.
The lock was taken to hospital having collapsed after the Oxfordshire club's game against Old Albanian on Saturday.
"Dave was a gentle giant, strong family man, great friend to many and a much loved and highly-respected member of our club," chairman Chris Nixon said.
"Our thoughts go out to his wife Katherine, his young son, close family and all his friends within our club."
He added: "He will be so greatly missed."