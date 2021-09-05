Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Loughborough Lightning centre Emily Scarratt went off injured early on as her side lost to Harlequins

Emily Scarratt went off injured as Loughborough Lightning began their Premier 15s campaign with a heavy 50-15 loss to defending champions Harlequins.

The England centre was stretchered off early on before Quins exerted their dominance at Twickenham Stoop.

Emily Scott, Heather Cowell and Amy Cokayne scored first-half tries, before Cowell capped her 50th appearance with a hat-trick.

Debutants Ellie Kildunne and Beth Blacklock also crossed after the break.

Loughborough were within nine points at the interval after tries from Lark Davies and Sarah Hunter.

However, they were unable to provide much resistance in the second half, despite Amanda Swartz's late consolation.

Victory for Quins moves them into second after the opening weekend of the season, while Loughborough drop to ninth.