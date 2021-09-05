Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds have faced Premiership sides Sale and Leicester in preparation for the 2021-22 Championship season

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon has hailed his side despite losing 19-0 to Premiership side Sale in their final pre-season friendly.

The islanders held the Sharks to a scoreless first half before Sam Hill, Curtis Langdon and Tom Roebuck went over after the interval.

"I'm really proud of the attitude and the effort of our players," he said.

"They worked pretty hard tonight and they stayed determined, coming up against a real quality outfit.

"It's very difficult not to get caught up in the emotion of the game and make sure you prepare your players for 18 September, which is when we start our league campaign."

Jersey have beaten French side Vannes and lost to Sale and their Premiership rivals Leicester in their three pre-season matches.

But Biljon says preparations have been excellent as they prepare for a Championship campaign which starts away at London Scottish later this month.

"We wanted to play against teams where we could play a level of intensity or physicality and speed that, come the start of the season, we'd be ready," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've been really tested to the limit and a couple of things really stand out at the moment - we look like a group that's together, we're learning each week and I'm excited to see where we go."