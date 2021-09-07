Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Wigglesworth won the last of his 33 England caps in 2018

Leicester Tigers have appointed Richard Wigglesworth to their backroom team in a coaching capacity.

But the 38-year-old ex-England scrum-half will be in a player-coach role as boss Steve Borthwick insists he still has a key part to play on the park.

"Richard has a wealth of experience at the highest level - international and club level," said his former Saracens and England team-mate Borthwick.

"In big games at the end of last season, he was exceptional," he added.

"He's in incredible condition and playing very well. But he's also invested considerably in his coaching development. He's coached at Championship level and at a tier-two international team at the World Cup.

"He'll add hugely to what we're trying to do at Leicester. He's an incredible competitor and is desperate to improve. He's seen it and done it."

Wigglesworth, the first player in Premiership history to reach 300 career appearances, has previously had coaching spells with Canada and Ealing.

He will now help coach the Tigers attack alongside Matt Smith.

Tigers are scheduled to begin the new Premiership season at home to 2020 double winners Exeter on 18 September.