Jade Knight says the demands of playing for Wales and caring for her young son became too much

Wales and Saracens scrum-half Jade Knight has retired from Test rugby just 12 months before the delayed Women's Rugby World Cup is due to take place.

The 32-year-old made her senior Wales debut at the 2018 Women's Six Nations and has won six caps.

The Jersey-based midwife said she took the decision due to the demands of caring for her six-year-old son Emrys.

"The decision to retire is never easy but I am certain that this is the best one for my family and I," she tweeted.