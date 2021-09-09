Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales prop Rob Evans, seen here driving forward, was one of a host of internationals in action at Leicester

Scarlets continued their build-up to the start of the inaugural United Rugby Championship with a dramatic 29-24 win at Leicester Tigers.

Wing Ryan Conbeer crossed late on to seal the win after tries by Steff Hughes, Steff Evans and Tom Rogers.

Welsh regional rugby's build up to the 2021-22 campaign continues on Friday, 10 September as Cardiff host Bath while Ospreys are at Northampton.

On Sunday Dragons are at another leading English club Wasps.

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe is set to make his Ospreys debut against Saints while fellow international Scott Williams came off the bench at Welford Road after returning to Scarlets from Liberty Stadium.