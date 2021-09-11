Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Cowan-Dickie (left) will provide Leicester with squad depth at hooker

Leicester Tigers have signed hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie on a short-term contract from Championship club Cornish Pirates.

The 30-year-old is the elder brother of Exeter and England's Luke Cowan-Dickie.

He began his career with the Pirates and, having re-joined from Plymouth Albion in 2017, has made over 60 appearances for the club in total.

"Tom is a tough, hard-working and experienced player who we are pleased to welcome," Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website. external-link

"With Julian Montoya away on international duty and Charlie Clare suffering a knock which will keep him out for a few weeks, Tom adds important depth to our ranks at hooker."