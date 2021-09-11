Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 11 September, 2021

WRU Championship Cup

Group 2

Ystrad Rhondda 45 - 17 Glamorgan Wanderers

Group 4

Narberth 25 - 16 Trebanos

WRU Plate

District B1

St Joseph's 28 - 9 Rumney

District C1

Mountain Ash 35 - 10 Abercynon

District C2

Gilfach Goch 21 - 44 Llantwit Fardre

Rhydyfelin 26 - 13 Ynysybwl

District C4

Senghenydd 13 - 16 Caerphilly

District C5

Builth Wells 20 - 6 Brecon

District D1

Heol y Cyw 20 - 38 Aberavon Quins

District D2

Nantyffyllon 61 - 10 Bridgend Athletic

District D3

Bridgend Sports 33 - 15 Porthcawl

Pyle 13 - 51 Skewen

District E1

Ystradgynlais 18 - 15 Resolven

District E2

Glynneath 19 - 15 Birchgrove

District F1

Pontyberem 10 - 31 Tycroes

District F3

Gowerton 47 - 12 Loughor

Penclawdd 18 - 12 Waunarlwydd

District G1

Newcastle Emlyn 46 - 15 Felinfoel

District H1

Aberystwyth 19 - 11 Crymych

Tenby United 31 - 12 Milford Haven

Whitland 10 - 15 Fishguard & Goodwick

WRU Bowl

District A1

Blackwood Stars 14 - 28 New Tredegar

Rhymney 5 - 18 Abertysswg

District A2

Hafodyrynys 8 - 55 Llanhilleth

District A3

RTB Ebbw Vale 19 - 3 Blaina

District A5

New Panteg 15 - 59 St Julians HSOB

District B2

Old Illtydians 24 - 7 Llantwit Major

District B3

Pentyrch 37 - 15 Penarth

District C1

Tonyrefail 32 - 15 Wattstown

District C2

Deri 21 - 41 Cefn Coed

District D2

Bryncoch 27 - 7 Tonmawr

District F2

Llandybie 51 - 17 Penygroes

District G1

Llanybydder 17 - 67 St Clears

District G2

Furnace United 24 - 21 New Dock Stars

District H1

Cardigan 43 - 12 Llangwm

Haverfordwest 36 - 23 St Davids

Neyland 42 - 17 Pembroke Dock Quins

District J1

Rhyl & District 5 - 59 Wrexham

District J2

Abergele 13 - 15 Colwyn Bay

WRU Shield

District A1

Crumlin 38 - 20 Pontllanfraith

Cwmcarn United 24 - 50 Brynithel

District A2

Hollybush 26 - 21 Trefil

District A3

Bettws 38 - 5 Rogerstone

District E1

South Gower 25 - 0 Fall Bay

