Celebrations start for Munster after securing the interprovincial title

Munster clinched the Women's Interprovincial title thanks to a 19-7 win over Leinster while Ulster finished with a 12-12 draw against Connacht.

Leinster led 7-0 at Energia Park in the top-two showdown before Munster hit back with two Chloe Pearse tries before Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird added a third.

Shannon Touhey's try gave Connacht an early lead over Ulster.

Helen McGhee replied for Ulster and Ursula Sammon moved Connacht back in front before Shannon Buller levelled.

Touhey's try was converted by Nicole Fowley as Connacht's impressive start was rewarded at Energia Park.

Connacht held a 7-0 advantage at half-time but Fowley was sent-off and Ulster capitalised when McGhee went over with Beth Creggan adding the extras.

Sammon restored Connacht's lead with their second try although Nicole Carroll missed the conversion.

Cregan's pass sent Buller through to make it 12-12 but the try was unconverted to leave Connacht in third place and Ulster fourth.

Munster and Leinster won their opening two games before they met in the title decider in Dublin.

Lisa Callan's converted try after 16 minutes put Leinster in front but they would not add to their tally.

Pearse scored her first try four minutes later and completed the double in the second half before Nic a Bhaird sealed the victory.