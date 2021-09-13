Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

If we have to play the game again, we will - Stuart King

Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer has said there is "no prospect" of his side appealing to have Saturday's match with Carrick Rangers replayed or played to a conclusion.

The Irish Premiership match was abandoned after 71 minutes after a serious injury to Carrick's Lee McNulty

Carrick were 4-0 up at the time of defender McNulty's injury.

A decision on the outcome of the game will be decided by a Northern Ireland Football League committee.

McNulty was treated on the pitch for 20 minutes after the incident which led to his injury, although midway through this period the referee led the two sets of players off the pitch into the dressing rooms.

At this stage a discussion between Hamilton and his Carrick Rangers counterpart Stuart King ensued at pitchside.

Carrick wanted to continue playing the game however Glenavon decided however that they did not want to complete the remaining 19 minutes of the match, so referee Shane Andrews abandoned the game.

"I spoke to my opposite number at Carrick Rangers, Peter Clarke, after the abandonment of the game," said Teer through a Glenavon statement.

"I made it clear to him that there was no prospect of Glenavon appealing to have the game replayed or have the outstanding 19 minutes of the match played.

"Once again, on behalf of all of us at Glenavon Football Club, I'd like to express our best wishes to Lee and wish him a speedy recovery."

If Carrick Rangers are awarded the three points then they will move above Glenavon and into sixth position in the league table.