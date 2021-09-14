Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Paul Jones scoring a try for Llanelli against Bridgend in 1996

Former Wales B international second-row Paul Jones has died at the age of 49.

Bridgend-born Jones played for Llanelli, Newport and Caerphilly as well as having a spell in England with Leeds.

Nicknamed 'Stretch', the 6ft 6in lock made 74 appearances for Llanelli between 1992 and 1996, scoring 15 tries.

He played for Caerphilly in the final of the 2003 European Shield against Castres at Reading's Madejski Stadium.

Former Wales internationals Jonathan Davies and Rupert Moon were among those to pay tribute to Jones on social media, along with former international rugby union referee James Jones, who described him as a "great man".

The clubs he represented also paid tribute to the former Brynteg school pupil.

Caerphilly RFC said they were devastated to hear about his passing saying: "Our thoughts and love are with his family and friends at this sad time. Paul was a well-liked, talented and influential player at Caerphilly for a number of years."