Rugby World Cup: Ireland beaten by Spain in Parma opener
|Women's World Cup qualifier: Ireland v Spain
|Ireland (7) 7
|Try: Parsons Con: Flood
|Spain (3) 8
|Try: Aguirre Pen: Garcia
Ireland's hopes of winning the World Cup qualifying tournament in Italy were dealt a huge blow after a surprise 8-7 defeat by Spain in their opener.
Patricia Garcia's penalty put the Spanish in front early in the game but it was quickly followed by a converted try from Beibhinn Parsons.
Ireland led 7-3 at the break with a tight and error-strewn game decide by a Eva Aguirre try on 71 minutes.
Only the winner of the four-team tournament progresses to the finals.
More to follow...
Ireland: E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe, L Mulhall, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane; L Peat, C Moloney, L Djougang, A McDermott, N Fryday, D Wall, C Griffin, B Hogan,
Replacements: N Jones, L Feely, L Lyons, S Monaghan, E McMahon, E Lane, E Breen, L Delany.