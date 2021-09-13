Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland fly-half Stacey Flood makes a break in the qualifier against Spain

Women's World Cup qualifier: Ireland v Spain Ireland (7) 7 Try: Parsons Con: Flood Spain (3) 8 Try: Aguirre Pen: Garcia

Ireland's hopes of winning the World Cup qualifying tournament in Italy were dealt a huge blow after a surprise 8-7 defeat by Spain in their opener.

Patricia Garcia's penalty put the Spanish in front early in the game but it was quickly followed by a converted try from Beibhinn Parsons.

Ireland led 7-3 at the break with a tight and error-strewn game decide by a Eva Aguirre try on 71 minutes.

Only the winner of the four-team tournament progresses to the finals.

More to follow...

Ireland: E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe, L Mulhall, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane; L Peat, C Moloney, L Djougang, A McDermott, N Fryday, D Wall, C Griffin, B Hogan,

Replacements: N Jones, L Feely, L Lyons, S Monaghan, E McMahon, E Lane, E Breen, L Delany.