Wales last played New Zealand in Cardiff in 2017

Wales' autumn international against New Zealand in Cardiff on 30 October has been declared a sellout.

The match will be the first game in Cardiff with a 74,500 capacity crowd since the 2020 Six Nations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wales face South Africa, Fiji and Australia in the rest of the autumn series.

The match against the All Blacks is being staged outside World Rugby's international window.

This means Wales will not have access to their English-based players because Premiership Rugby will not release them with the likes of Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau, Louis Rees-Zammit and Callum Sheedy unavailable.

Wales played matches behind closed doors in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup and 2021 Six Nations at Parc y Scarlets and Principality Stadium.

Wayne Pivac's side welcomed back supporters in Cardiff in the summer internationals against Canada and Argentina which had restricted crowds of 8,200.

After New Zealand, world champions South Africa arrive the following Saturday, 6 November. Wales then host Fiji on 14 November, with Australia last up six days later.