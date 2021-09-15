Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Seb Atkinson and James Benjamin could make their debuts at home to Richmond on Saturday

Cornish Pirates have brought in Dragons hooker James Benjamin and Worcester centre Seb Atkinson.

Benjamin, 27, joins on loan as cover after an injury to Syd Blackmore and Tom Cowan-Dickie's loan to Leicester left Marlen Walker and Tom Channon as the club's only senior hookers.

The former flanker has played 65 times for Dragons since his debut in 2013.

Atkinson, 19, has joined on a dual-registration deal and is a former England Under-20s player.

"Seb is a young and exciting talent who has a very mature rugby brain, is a quick learner, and communicates well," said Cornish Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle.

"A good lad, he should quickly settle in, and as a welcome member of our squad I am looking forward to working with him."

"The arrival of James at this present time works well for us," added fellow Pirates coach Alan Paver.

"We have a good working relationship with the Dragons, and he has been identified as someone who has potential to fill the role well."