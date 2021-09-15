Connacht drew 12-12 with Ulster in their final interprovincial match

Leinster centre Garry Ringrose has criticised the changing room conditions at the Women's Interprovincial series in Dublin as Connacht players called for a review of the matter.

The IRFU and Leinster apologised to Ulster and Connacht for the "unacceptable error" which led to players getting changed beside bins.

Amateur teams cannot access changing facilities in the Republic of Ireland.

"It's obviously pretty ridiculous," said Ireland international Ringrose.

Women's rugby is not classed as "elite" under current Covid-19 guidelines in the Republic, meaning the changing rooms at Energia Park in Donnybrook were not open for teams during the Women's Interprovincial series.

However, the conditions of the temporary changing area were criticised on social media after a Connacht player posted a video which showed Connacht branded tents beside rubbish bins and walls covered in graffiti.

The player who posted the video reported she could see rats around the temporary facility.

"There was clearly a massive mix-up but I can't imagine it will be a mistake that will ever, or should ever be made again," added Ringrose, who was speaking at the launch of the United Rugby Championship.

"I don't really know the ins and outs of it but it was a massive mistake and one that shouldn't have happened and I've no doubt it won't happen again."

'Disappointed and upset' Connacht players call for review

While Connacht subsequently "welcomed" the joint-apology issued by the IRFU and Leinster Rugby, the players released a statement on Wednesday calling for a review of the "decision-making process which led to these circumstances".

"We are very disappointed and upset by the facilities that were provided for us to change both pre and post-match and for our post-match meal," read the Connacht players' statement.

"The location was not suitable for the purpose.

"We pride ourselves on representing Connacht Rugby in a professional manner both on and off the pitch. We did our best to perform on the day, despite this situation, but these circumstances were far from the standards we would expect for this level of our sport.

"We acknowledge the apology issued by the IRFU and Leinster Rugby earlier this week. We sincerely hope that something like this will never happen again, for any team."

The statement added: "We would request that a review of the decision-making process which led to these circumstances be conducted and our hope is that more thought will go into decisions like this for the women's game in the future.

"We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the support we have received from Connacht Rugby this season. We are all working together to improve Women's rugby in the province and throughout Ireland."