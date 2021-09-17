Danny Cipriani featured for Bath in pre-season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 18 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Danny Cipriani makes his debut for Bath as they begin their Premiership campaign away at last season's semi-finalists Sale Sharks.

The 33-year-old lines up at fly-half against his former club where he spent four years up until 2016, having joined Bath after leaving Gloucester.

Sale are without Faf de Klerk due to international duty, so Raffi Quirke, 20, is given his debut at scrum-half.

England's Manu Tuilagi starts at centre alongside Ben Curry.

Sale finished third in the Premiership last season, but were beaten by Exeter Chiefs in their semi-final.

Former player Alex Sanderson took over as head coach in January, moving from a coaching role at Saracens, and guided the team to their first appearance in the play-offs for 15 years.

Bath are aiming for a spot in the play-offs, having finished seventh last year where they also conceded the most points of any team in the league. They are without Anthony Watson and Taulupe Faletau who are still absent due to playing for the British and Irish Lions.

As well as Cipriani, Stuart Hooper hands a debut to new signing Johannes Jonker as tighthead prop, where he will join Beno Obano and Tom Dunn in the front row. Josh Bayliss, meanwhile, is moved to number eight from the back row.

Bath head coach Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Ultimately we've got to perform more consistently than we did last year. We conceded too many points and we let games slip away from us - we only won 10 games. That shows we've got work to do.

"And the reality is you've got to be making sure that you're winning 70, 80% of your games to make that top four.

"I would expect them (Sale) to be similar to what we've seen before. They're aggressive, they're a physical side, they like to pressure you with their defence. And I genuinely think that they've got some excellent strengths in those areas.

"We'll obviously be looking to come up with a plan to combat that. We've done well by being physical up there and that needs to be the same."

Sale: Hammersley, McGuigan, James, Tuilagi, Yarde, Du Preez, Quirke; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, Du Preez, Neild, Curry, Ross (c).

Replacements: Taylor, Harrison, Ford, Birch, Dugdale, Cliff, Wilkinson, Janse van Rensburg.

Bath: De Glanville, Rokoduguni, Joseph, Ojomoh, Muir, Cipriani, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Jonker, Williams, Ewels (c), Reid, Underhill, Bayliss.

Replacements: Du Toit, Schoeman, Rae, Ellis, Coetzee, Fox, Bailey, Clark.