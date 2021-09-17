England prop Ellis Genge will lead Leicester out for the first time since being named as the club's new captain

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 18 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ellis Genge captains Leicester as they host Premiership runners-up Exeter.

Nic Dolly makes his first Premiership start at hooker, with new signing Freddie Burns on the bench alongside three possible debutants.

Exeter give a full debut to number eight Rus Tuima, while Will Witty and Sean Lonsdale are the locks as injuries and international rest hit their pack.

Josh Hodge starts at full-back, while Sam Nixon, Ryan McCauley and Christ Tshiunza could make their debuts.

Tom Cowan-Dickie, the older brother of Exeter's British and Irish Lions forward Luke, is named on the Leicester bench after joining on loan from Cornish Pirates.

He is is one of three players, along with Eli Snyman and Francois van Wyk, who could make their Tigers debuts.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"You can see how much our supporters are with this team.

"Saturday we're going to need them against a team that's been to six Premiership finals in a row.

"They understand what an incredible challenge it is and they understand the journey they are on, we've only just started it, but we're pretty excited to be part of that."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"I think Leicester's a fantastic place to go and play. A great big partisan crowd, a historic place to go and play the game in Premiership terms and any success you get there is always worth celebrating.

"For us personally I'm pretty happy that we're going there, yes it's a challenge, but I think here and now if there's one thing we need as a team we need challenges.

"We need some fresh impetus into what we want to do and what we want to achieve, and one of those challenges will be against a team who themselves are talking about having a better season. That for me is what the Premiership is all about."

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Scott, Kelly, Nadolo; Ford, B Youngs; Genge (capt), Dolly, Cole, Wells, Green, Martin, Reffell, Liebenberg

Replacements: T Cowan-Dickie, Van Wyk, Leatigaga, Snyman, Chessum, Van Poortvliet, Burns, Porter

Exeter: Hodge; Nowell, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Williams, Witty, Lonsdale, Kirsten, Armand, Tuima

Reaplacements: Yeandle, Moon, Nixon, McCauley, Tshiunza, Hidalgo-Clyne, Skinner, Hendrickson