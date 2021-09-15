Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George North became the youngest player to win 100 Test caps in international rugby history

George North has signed a new two-year dual contract with Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

North, 29, has played 102 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

The Wales back is currently sidelined by a long-term knee ligament injury suffered in April.

"It's an honour to play for Wales and something I never take for granted, my focus now is to get back fit and playing again," said North.

The WRU has officially scrapped the old system of national dual contracts, when they signed players on deals agreed between the individual regions and the governing body.

North's deal is an exception and has been tailored to suit his individual needs. It is a similar situation to when Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones signed a contract with both Ospreys and the WRU until the summer of 2022.

"I have enjoyed my first few years here at the Ospreys so I'm chuffed to be extending my time here in Wales," added North.

"The club are looking to the future and I'm looking forward to playing my role in helping the club to push on this year."

After making his Wales debut as an 18-year-old in November 2010 and scoring two tries against South Africa, North has crossed the line 43 times for his country, second only to Shane Williams.

North has won four Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams, played in three World Cups and toured Australia and New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017.

He excelled after being switched from wing to centre by head coach Wayne Pivac for Wales during the 2021 Six Nations success.

George North made his Ospreys debut against Edinburgh in August 2018 and has played 27 games and scored 12 tries for the region so far.

North was expected to travel on a third Lions tour before he was ruled out of this summer's trip to South Africa.

He ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee when playing for Ospreys against Cardiff in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup, with the end of 2021 a potential return date.

"We're delighted George is continuing his career in Wales," said Pivac.

"He was absolutely integral to our Six Nations Championship win last season.

"We all know what he has achieved playing on the wing and he has added to that with some world class performances playing at outside centre for his country.

"He has amassed a huge amount of international experience at a relatively young age and I look forward to working with him in the future."

North joined Ospreys from Northampton in 2018 and joins fellow Lions Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate, Alex Cuthbert, Rhys Webb and Adam Beard in committing to the region.

"George's achievements and ability are recognised by all of us in the game, and his performances for us resulted in a successful International return with Wales in the Six Nations, which saw him win his 100th Test cap," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"His decision to extend his stay with the Ospreys is confirmation we are heading in the right direction and George will undoubtedly be at the centre of our progress as a team."