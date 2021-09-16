Rhys Webb re-joined Ospreys from Toulon in 2020 and has also played on loan with Bath

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb insists he retains ambitions of playing for Wales.

Webb, 32, last played international rugby against England in November 2020 and was left out of the Six Nations and summer international squads by Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

Tomos Williams, Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Rhodri Williams and Lloyd Williams have been preferred ahead of Webb.

"I will always have that ambition to play for Wales again," said Webb.

"I now have three young boys who are rugby mad and I would love for them to watch me in the Principality Stadium. It is one of the highest honours.

"I have always said to myself you can only control the controllables. I am not going to get drawn into it, I have never been worried or got down about selection, I just try and do my best for my club.

"I just want a good run of games and whatever happens, happens.

Rhys Webb has played 36 internationals for Wales and two Tests for the British and Irish Lions

"If it doesn't then I will be working my socks off for the Ospreys. I love playing rugby and that is what I will continue to do. I will work hard for whoever I am playing for.

"As long as I am doing that for my team, everything else will take care of itself.

"I will always have my standards, which will be international standards and I won't let them drop, because those are the levels I have set myself."

Scarlets scrum-half Davies travelled to South Africa for the Lions tour, while Tomos Williams and Hardy played a part in the 2021 Six Nations success and started matches in the summer Tests against Argentina.

"It is a competitive position and everybody wants the jersey," said Webb.

"Nine and 10 are the ones (positions) everybody seems to want to talk about the most.

"They have three or four nines in line for that jersey so wherever I am ranked, as long as I am playing well week in week out for Ospreys, where there is competition as well, I am happy."

Ahead of the 2021 Six Nations Pivac pointed to Webb needing to work on his pace and speed of pass.

The player subsequently missed the end of last season following shoulder surgery.

The 2017 British and Irish Lions scrum-half says he is feeling fit after another pre-season campaign and has played in Ospreys' two pre-season matches against Hartpury College and Northampton.

"I still feel young and look after myself incredibly well and nutrition is on point," said Webb.

"I am still enjoying myself with these youngsters looking to keep me on my toes."

Webb relishes Anscombe partnership

Gareth Anscombe joined Ospreys from Cardiff Blues in 2019

Webb will link up this season at Ospreys with Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who played his first game in two years against Northampton in a pre-season friendly.

Anscombe had not played since damaging his knee while playing for Wales against England in a 2019 World Cup warm-up match.

"It was brilliant too see his hard work, dedication and resilience to get back on the pitch," added Webb.

"I have had my fair share of injuries on the pitch, but it was huge for him to come back after two years. It is great to have him around the environment with his knowledge and the way he speaks to the youngsters.

"It is nice to have another loud voice outside me and hopefully he can get a good run of games now."

Ospreys open their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign against Dragons on Sunday, 26 September at Rodney Parade in a new-look 16-team tournament that includes the four former South African Super Rugby sides.

"These teams have been competing in Super Rugby, which has one of the best leagues in the world with the style of rugby they play," added Webb.

"We want to test ourselves against the best and it's great for the league to have them and they will add that strength.

"South Africa are the best team in the world and have some of the best players so it will be great to come up against them."