Pat Lam has led Bristol to third place and first place in the past two regular seasons of the Premiership, losing out in the semi-finals both times

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam has signed a five-year contract extension.

The new deal starts when his current contract ends in 2023 and commits him to the club until the summer of 2028.

Lam, 52, is the most successful coach in the professional era at Bristol, guiding them to promotion to the top flight in 2018 in his first season.

With the help of owner Steve Lansdown's investment Lam has built a star-studded squad which topped the Premiership last season and won the 2020 Challenge Cup.

"What Pat and his team have achieved in a short space of time at Bristol Bears is excellent, but it's not just the way that the team have performed on the field, it's the culture and standards he has set to continually drive the organisation forward," Lansdown said.

"Bristol Bears are on an exciting journey and we are delighted to have Pat at the forefront of that.

"From the academy to our women's team, Pat lives and breathes our mission every day. He has given the city a rugby club we can be proud of."

Lam moved to Bristol in the summer of 2017 to replace former England and Scotland coach Andy Robinson, who was sacked in November 2016.

New Zealand-born Lam had previously been in charge at Connacht, leading the Irish side to the 2016 Pro12 title.

The former Samoa captain spent time as a player with Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints, and has also had coaching spells with Samoa, Blues and Auckland.

Lam's side topped the Premiership last season by three points, having finished third in 2020, and lost a dramatic semi-final to eventual champions Harlequins at Ashton Gate in June.

"It's an absolute honour to continue as director of rugby at Bristol Bears," Lam said. "To have the opportunity to work with a great group of people and to represent our community with pride and love is very special.

"While we have come a long way in the last four years, I am really excited by what is still to come as we challenge all of us individually and collectively to raise the bar every day.

"I genuinely believe that now we have all our men, women and academy aligned as one club, we are poised to bring a lot of inspiration and success, on and off the field, for many years ahead and I feel very humbled to be a part of it."