Hooker Ryan Elias has won 19 caps for Wales since making his international debut in 2017

A new season looms, but it will prove the same old challenge for Scarlets and Wales hooker Ryan Elias.

With the United Rugby Championship (URC) starting on Friday, 24 September, Elias will be once more battling for a starting sport against British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Owens.

Elias will start the season while Owens will only just have returned to training following the Lions tour of South Africa where he featured in the three Tests and started the decisive final game defeat.

At the age of 26, Elias is eight years younger than Owens and has had to play second fiddle for region and country. Owens might be 35 in January, but shows no signs of slowing down.

"It feels like he is Benjamin Button because he has been hanging around for a good few years!" said Elias.

"Ken has been about and just come back from his second Lions tour. I am no dummy, I have been sat behind him since the start of my career when I first broke through."

Elias' career path has followed Owens so far and he will be hoping to emulate the success of his more senior team-mate.

"Ken has had - and is having - a great career, he is a two-time Lion," added Elias.

"I have a lot of respect for Ken, we get on well, both Carmarthen boys, same club, same school, but I want that number two jersey. It is great for the Scarlets we are both competing and pushing each other.

"I used to watch him as a kid around my mate's house and we always got excited. He was in a similar position for a number of years behind Matthew Rees and we all used to shout 'look Ken is coming on for the final 10 minutes' [for Wales].

Hooker Ryan Elias has made 132 appearances for Scarlets after making his debut in 2014

"He was starting his career back then and I know now what it's like coming on for five or 10 minutes.

"I feel I am still fairly young at 26. even though I have over 100 appearances for the Scarlets and a few Wales caps, minutes-wise I haven't played a great deal, l feel fresh in mind and body.

"Hopefully I can put up a good scrap for that two jersey. First of all for the Scarlets and whatever comes after that is a bonus."

Elias admits he felt jaded at times last season and hopes a summer break which saw him get married has revitalised him.

"It was a long season in general," said Elias.

"It was tough, physically taxing on the body, but also the mind. Not having the crowds there and trying to get yourselves up for games was a bit different.

"I was not totally pleased with my personal performances so that takes its toll. So I was looking forward to that off season, getting that five week break and switching off from rugby totally and I feel like a new man coming into this new season."

Elias and Owens will be involved with a Scarlets side that have a new head coach in former Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel.

"The new coaching staff have been excellent," added Elias.

"It's been hard work, but hopefully that pays dividends come competition time.

"I am excited to have Dwayne back. He is a proud west Walian and you can see that and it rubs off on players.

"He has worked us hard, he had a great work ethic as a player and he is getting us boys fighting fit. But also the rugby content has been good.

"He is good at keeping things simple and breaking things down and nailing the fundamentals of the game."

The new URC tournament begins for Scarlets with a trip to Edinburgh on Saturday, 25 September before hosting Lions, one of four former South African Super Rugby sides joining the new-look competition.

"They are big physical packs, but they can also sling the ball around and they have freakish athletes," said Elias.

"It is going to be a great test. You get to challenge yourself against the best South African teams and we will see who comes out on top."