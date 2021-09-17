Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton did not feature in Ireland's summer Tests having missed out on a place in the British and Irish Lions squad

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is among the senior players to return to the international set-up in head coach Andy Farrell's 50-man squad for a one-day training camp.

Keith Earls, Cian Healy and Ireland's eight Lions are among those to return as Farrell looks towards a busy season.

Leinster's Ross Byrne and Ulster's John Cooney are among the notable absentees.

Ireland face four matches this autumn, starting against the United States in Las Vegas on 30 October before returning home for three Tests in consecutive weeks versus Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

With the bulk of his senior leadership team absent from his squad for summer wins over Japan and the USA, Farrell used the games to bring through a new crop of young players- awarding nine new caps, all of whom are again included in his 50-man panel.

That means returns for Ulster quartet Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Nick Timoney and Tom O'Toole, with prop Eric O'Sullivan also named.

Conor Murray, Craig Casey and Jamison Gibson Park are the scrum-halves included, while Joey Carbery and Billy Burns are the other fly-halves called up alongside Sexton.

Ireland 50-man panel for one-day training camp

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Paul Boyle, Ed Byrne, Jack Conan, Will Connors, Gavin Coombes, Ultan Dillane, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O'Mahony, Eric O'Sullivan, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier, Fineen Wycherley.

Backs: Will Addison, Bundee Aki, Robert Baloucoune, Caolin Blade, Billy Burns, Harry Byrne, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw, James Hume, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.